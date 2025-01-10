Captivating water projection and light show to be held at Arundel Lido

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A free immersive audio-visual show accompanied by music and lighting will be held in Arundel at the end of the month.

The atmospheric ‘Visons in Water’ experience - created with water, on water, about water - will be held at Arundel Lido over two nights on 31 January and 1 February 2025.

Organised by Arun District Council and supported by Arundel Lido, the first dazzling ten-minute show will be held at 17.45pm, then repeated at 18.15pm, 18.45pm and 19.15pm on Friday 31 January 2025. The same show will be repeated at the same times on the following night, Saturday 1 February 2025.

The production, provided by local company Showmen Event Group, harnesses cutting-edge technology to create a mesmerising audio and visual lighting show to dazzle audiences.

Tickets are free but need to be booked on https://arundel-lido.com/ due to limited capacity at the lido, located in Fitzalan Pool car park.

Gates will open ten minutes before each show.

Councillor Carol Birch, Chair of the Housing and Wellbeing Committee at Arun District Council, said:

“We are really looking forward to this spectacular show and are confident that it will prove to be just as popular and magical as last year’s Elements of Earth light show held on Littlehampton’s East Green.

“We are putting on Visions in Water free of charge to ensure that it is open to everyone, but tickets need to be booked as it is being held in an enclosed space so we have to limit capacity. Leave plenty of time for travel, wrap up warm and enjoy this really special audio-visual experience!”

Arundel Lido is a short walk from the train station, or if travelling by car there is parking available in the Fitzalan Pool car park, on-street parking and other car parks in the town.

Nikki Richardson, manager of Arundel Lido, said: “We’re excited to be involved in such a great initiative. It’s great to demonstrate the versatility of the lido using the power of water to provide entertainment for the local community.”

For more information, visit Arundel Lido website.