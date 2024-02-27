Care home brews up a storm with newly-launched memory cafe
and live on Freeview channel 276
Decorated by staff in the home, the new Memory Café was launched as a welcoming space for carers in the community and their loved ones who may be living with dementia.
To celebrate the launch staff and residents at the home marked the occasion with a traditional tea party featuring a selection of sweet treats for all to enjoy.
The café was decorated by the home's in-house activities team, and has a specially designed floor, to help people who wish to live with them in a great environment, enabling them to maintain their independence for as long as possible.
The home's general manager, Heather Nwansi, said: “The new Memory Café looks brew-tea-ful! Dedicated to members of our local community who are carers for loved ones who are living with dementia, we’ll be hosting a new dementia cafe in our newly launched memory café every second Tuesday of each month, fortnightly between 2-4pm.
"If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open, and we’re happy to answer any questions you may have.”
Sycamore Grove care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.
Sycamore Grove care home provides residential care and dementia care for 70 residents from respite care to long term stays.