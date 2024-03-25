Care home brings Easter spirit to the community by donating eggs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The residents chose a project to work on and asked their friends and families to bring in some Easter Eggs to be donated to the local foodbank.

Residents at Wykeham House are looking forward to an Easter-themed activities programme for the next two weeks including, hatching ducklings, a visit from the Easter bunny, a staff Easter Egg hunt and a visit from the children at Ivy Cottage Nursery.

Rachel Stevens, Life Enrichment Lead at Wykeham House, said: “We have so many exciting things planned for our residents over the Easter period and we decided to sit down with them and decide on a way we could give something back to our wonderful community.

Easter Eggs donated to Horley Foodbank by Wykeham House.

"Our residents decided that it would be nice to ensure children whose parents may be struggling are still given an egg this year.”

Joyce, a resident at Wykeham House said: “It is fantastic that we can ask our friends and family to help us support the community. It makes us feel good that we know we have helped those who may need it and that our families can be part of that too!”