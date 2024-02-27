Care home hosts free professionals meeting with Sussex Care Professionals Network

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place on Wednesday, March 13, professionals from various care organisations within the community will have a chance to meet and network over breakfast provided by the home. Guests will also have a chance to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care.

Heather Nwansi, General Manager at Sycamore Grove says: “Sycamore Grove is keen to part of the community and our Professional meeting allows individuals from the care industry to meet and connect with one another.

"It’s a great chance to share experiences of working within the care sector, make new contacts within the community, and of course, enjoy our wonderful selection of cakes, tea and coffee provided by our hospitality team!’

Why not head along?

Sycamore Grove care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.