Cartier Style et Luxe: the world’s finest concours d'elegance at Goodwood

Since its inception in 1995, the Cartier Style et Luxe Lawn has become a staple of motorsport’s ultimate summer garden party - the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard - featuring some truly exceptional vehicles.

The 2025 event will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Cartier Style et Luxe concours d’elegance, featuring more than 40 cars across seven classes in a spectacular showcase of exceptional automotive design and craftsmanship.

Origin of Opulence - 100 Years of the Rolls-Royce Phantom

Marking the 100th anniversary of the first-generation Rolls-Royce Phantom I, Cartier Style et Luxe will dedicate a class to this stunning and timeless piece of motoring with a collection of remarkable first-generation Phantom I’s, each with their own bespoke design and iconic 7.7-litre straight-six engine. Visitors can expect to see the 1926 ‘Phantom of Love’ and the unique Experimental Sports Prototype Torpedo Tourer.

The Cartier Style et Luxe Lawn at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Balance of Power - Bugatti’s Game Changing Veyron

Celebrating 20 years since its groundbreaking debut, this class will put the coveted Bugatti Veyron in the spotlight, a car that redefined the limits of engineering and luxury. The ‘Balance of Power’ class will bring together a collection of Veyrons that continue to captivate and inspire automotive design today, including the XP5.5, the prototype that broke the land speed record for a production car in 2005.

Viva Las Vega - Parisian Panache, American Punch

Discover the elegance and refinement of mid-20th-century motoring at a special exhibition celebrating the Facel Vega - one of the most prestigious names in automotive history. Renowned for its bold styling, lavish interiors and powerful American V8 engines, Facel Vega represents the pinnacle of grand touring, infused with distinctive French sophistication. Visitors can expect to see the iconic HK500, along with many other stunning examples.

The Cartier Style et Luxe Lawn at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019.

Sweet’N Low - Invicta’s Invincible S-Type

Celebrating Invicta’s centenary since its founding in 1925, this class will pay tribute to the innovative spirit and engineering excellence of the marque, synonymous with luxury craftsmanship and sporting prowess. The ‘Sweet’N Low’ class will be devoted to the Invicta S-Type Low Chassis, the most desirable pre-war sports car to date.

Van Go - Masters of the Moving Arts

For the first time, the classic van will take to the Lawn, showcasing its enduring legacy of global commerce, culture, and creativity. The class will celebrate the Ford Transit’s 60th anniversary, welcoming the original white van that revolutionised the market with its versatility, durability, and adaptability.

Curve Appeal - The Golden Age of Carrozzeria Touring

Celebrated for their lightweight design and captivating aesthetics, Carrozzeria Touring sports cars exemplify the pinnacle of Italian craftsmanship and engineering. The ‘Curve Appeal’ class will put the spotlight on the models that seamlessly blend style and performance, including the Aston Martin DB4 and the Lamborghini 350 GT.

Spoilers, Spokes & Stripes - 60 years of Alpina

With Alpina celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025, a class will be dedicated to the distinctive models of the 1970s and 80s that cemented the marque’s reputation of high-performance, luxury-tuned cars. The class will highlight iconic design elements that defined the era, from timeless 20-spoke wheels to bold pinstripes and assertive chin spoilers that enhanced both aerodynamics and aesthetics. The display will include the exquisite E24 B7 Turbo and the first production ultra-rare E13 B12 5.7 Coupé.

Featuring a varied collection of classic and unique vehicles, the concours d’elegance will welcome a panel of expert judges to critique the display on Sunday afternoon.

Final tickets for the Festival of Speed are available at goodwood.com.