Celebrate Pride with Dukes Lane
and live on Freeview channel 276
Join Dukes Lane businesses to enjoy Brighton Pride, this August, as the Lane transforms into a bustling hub with two days of free live entertainment, exclusive offers and much more, on Saturday and Sunday, August 3 and 4.
Saturday, August 3
Kicking off the weekend in style, the fabulous Lovinia Belle will be performing throughout the afternoon (starting at 12:30pm) in the Dukes Lane Courtyard. Known for their charismatic performances, fabulous costumes, and incredible energy, this will be Lovinia’s third appearance on the Lane, and will set the tone for a weekend full of festivities.
Sunday, August 4
The celebrations continue throughout the weekend, with a performance by the Actually Gay Men’s Chorus from 2pm. Known for their powerful voices and moving renditions, the chorus will fill Dukes Lane with melodies that resonate with the values of Pride – love, acceptance, and unity.
Sean Headley, the owner of The Brighton Box Art Gallery on Dukes Lane and member of the Actually Gay Men’s Chorus, shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming celebrations: "I am thrilled that Dukes Lane is hosting such an inclusive and exciting Pride event. It’s wonderful to see the community come together to celebrate diversity and creativity, and we look forward to welcoming residents and visitors to join us!”
In addition to the live performances, Dukes Lane gallery They Made This will be unveiling an Instagram-worthy new mural, located opposite their store, perfect to take those Pride photos with. Created by a talented local artist, following a recent competition; the mural embodies the vibrancy of Brighton, and will be revealed just in time for the celebratory weekend, adding a further splash of colour and creativity to Dukes Lane.
Throughout the weekend, businesses will also be fundraising for Sussex Beacon, a local charity that provides specialist care and support for people living with HIV. As well as fundraising buckets in businesses, there’s also a raffle with participants having the chance to win exciting prizes donated by the stores and galleries within Dukes Lane.
Dukes Lane, with its charming boutiques, vibrant atmosphere, colourful rainbow bunting and new mural, provides the perfect backdrop for the upcoming Pride festivities - and all involved are excited to see the community come together for a weekend filled with joy, music, and celebration.
This exciting event has been organised in collaboration with Brilliant Brighton - Brighton Improvement District (BID) - which has recently welcomed Dukes Lane as associate members.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.