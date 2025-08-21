Celebrate the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons with Walk Like A Man
Produced by its very own West End star, Mark Halliday, Walk Like A Man has amazed audiences across the globe from Cardiff to Columbia, from London to Lithuania, with their incredible vocals, slick moves, infectious charm and timeless hits.
This stunning show will have you hooked from the very beginning and audiences will not be able to resist classics such as Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Walk Like a Man, Sherry, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Oh, What a Night and many more.
Mark Halliday explains: “The music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons brings back a lot of memories for people, and everyone can remember the first time they heard Walk Like A Man. This show is a phenomenal celebration of timeless music from one of the biggest-selling groups of all time.”
Putting their own spin on timeless classics with incredible harmonies and a genuine admiration for the music, this show is a powerhouse not to be missed.
Mark adds: “We can’t wait to bring our slick moves and incredible falsettos to audiences across the UK. It promises to transport audiences back to the golden era of music!”
You’ll see why this show receives standing ovations wherever it goes!
Walk Like A Man will be at The Hawth Crawley on Friday, October 3 at 7.30pm. Tickets priced £30.50 are available from hawth.co.uk.