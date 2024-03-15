Celebrate the spring equinox with a visit to the beautiful NGS garden at Down Place South Harting.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Down Place at South Harting is set on the South Downs with panoramic views out to the undulating wooded countryside. The garden merges seamlessly into its surrounding landscape with rose and herbaceous borders that have been moulded into the sloping ground. There is a well-stocked vegetable garden and walks shaded by beech trees, which surround the natural wildflower meadow where various native orchids flourish.

The wildflower meadow is covered in natural wild daffodils in April, cowslips in May, and six varieties of wild orchids, plus various other wild flowers from the end of May through to early July. Seeds from the meadow are used to regenerate devastated areas in the South Downs National Park.

The substantial top terrace and borders is accessible to wheelchairs.

Down Place

Down Place South Harting Petersfield, West Sussex GU31 5PN opens for the National Garden Scheme on Saturday 23rd March and Sunday 24th March. It also opens on Sunday 16th June and Monday 17th June (1.30pm-5.30pm). Admission £5, children free. Book in advance on the National Garden Scheme website https://ngs.org.uk or pay on the day. Home-made teas & cream teas.

This garden also opens By Arrangement from 2nd January to Jul 2023 for groups of 15+.

Please contact the garden owner to discuss your requirements and arrange a date for a group or bespoke visit.

Mrs David Thistleton-Smith

01730 825374

Photo Judi Lion

The National Garden Scheme

Founded in 1927 by the Queen’s Nursing Institute to raise funds for community nursing means that gardens, health and community are at the heart of what we do at the National Garden Scheme. Every ticket bought, every garden visited, and every cake and cup of tea savoured translates into millions of pounds in donations not only to some of the UK’s best loved nursing and health charities but to garden charities and community projects too. In 2023 we made donations of £3,403,960. Beneficiaries include Marie Curie, Macmillan Cancer Support and Parkinson’s UK. For more information on the work of the National Garden Scheme, to find other gardens open in the area or to enquire about how to open your own garden visit https://ngs.org.uk