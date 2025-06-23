Celebrating Belize’s rich history in chocolate making

Located in the heart of Central America, Belize is not just a tropical paradise; but a paradise for chocolate enthusiasts, with a rich history of Mayan chocolate traditions and some of the world's finest cacao.

Chocolate has a long history in Belize, with its consumption tracing back to the Classic Period of the Ancient Maya in Mexico and Central America (250-900 BC). The Maya transformed it into a spicy beverage which held significant importance in their rituals and ceremonies. Notably cherished by Maya kings and priests, chocolate held a distinct and revered role in both royal and religious observances.

Visitors can immerse themselves in the roots of chocolate making with these fantastic experiences throughout Belize.

Cacao Farm Adventures at Che'il Mayan Chocolate Tour

The intricate chocolate-making process involves grinding cacao nibs with ancient Maya stone tools.

Winner of the 2024 Leading Sustainable Cultural Heritage Project, this half day tour of chocolate making starts from the cacao tree and ends with a bar of Mayan chocolate. In the community of Maya Center guests will visit a cacao farm where the farmer gives guests a complete history of his organic cacao farm. During this hands-on experience guests get to touch and taste organic cacao beans from the tree and will learn how to make chocolate on traditional grinding stones just like the ancient Maya did. Learn about sustainable farming practices, participate in cacao bean harvesting, and gain insights into the journey from bean to bar.

Tour prices start from £96 per person per day. For more information and to book, please visit: www.tastebelize.com/shop/chocolate-jungle-adventure/

Chocolate Workshops

Unleash your inner chocolatier during interactive chocolate-making workshops. Learn from skilled Belizean chocolatiers as you craft your own chocolate masterpieces, from truffles to bars, using high-quality local cacao. Discover the rich history and spiritual significance of cacao in Mayan culture through immersive experiences and workshops. Participate in ancient Mayan chocolate rituals and ceremonies to truly appreciate the cultural significance of this beloved treat.

Prices start from £86 per person. For more information, please visit: www.belizing.com/Barefoot-Services-Maya-Chocolate-Making-Experience-in-Belize/

Belize Chocolate Festival

Paying homage to the rich cacao heritage and traditions of southern Belize, is the annual Belize Chocolate Festival which is held every May. This festival provides an opportunity for visitors to sample chocolates and various cacao-based products from different Belizean producers while immersing themselves in the vibrant local culture of Toledo. The festivities include captivating music, dance performances, enlightening educational presentations, and a diverse array of ethnic foods to tantalize your taste buds. The festival showcases special Maya cultural performances, making it an unforgettable experience that truly celebrates Belize's cacao heritage.

For more information, please visit: www.travelbelize.org/event/chocolate-festival-of-belize

Chocolate Spa Treatments

Discover what the local Maya of Belize have known for thousands of years - you don’t need to eat or drink chocolate to take advantage of its many miraculous properties. When organic cacao is absorbed through the skin it soothes and refreshes like no other botanical. This pedicure begins with a delicate mint scrub to polish your feet and prepare them for a delicious chocolate mousse mask that will nourish and hydrate to a state of sheer luxury.

Chocolate Kisses Pedicure(60 min £41). For more information, please visit: www.chaacreek.com/amenities/belize-spa/spa-treatments