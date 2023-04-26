Celebrating creation at the Winchelsea Flower Festival

Plans continue apace for this year’s Winchelsea Flower Festival with its theme Nature and God’s Creation inspired by the wildflower circle project which has captured the interest of the local community attracting many visitors to Winchelsea.

Rev'd Jonathan Meyer, Rector of Winchelsea and Icklesham churches describes how the wildflower circle project has taken shape and is an encouragement for churches to promote biodiversity.

The wildflower circle project was started in the Autumn of 2021. It now receives much local support. In part it was inspired by the fragility of our swift population, which returns to nest in the church annually. Swifts, once believed to be souls of the dead, on account of their unearthly, strangely beautiful and piercing cries rely on abundant insect life and setting aside areas for wildflowers increases such life.

Development of the meadows and no-mow areas is an ongoing labour of love supported and encouraged by a former employee at Kew Gardens and local artist. The local wildlife group, Winchelsea Wildlife, have started to monitor the growth in species of associated insects, moths and butterflies too and a rare wax-cap fungus was found in the churchyard last year.

“What a blessing it is to have St Thomas’ Wildflower Flower Meadow circles to stimulate interest in biodiversity” – Paul Youlton, founder member of Winchelsea Wildlife.

The Sussex Wildlife Trust team visited St. Thomas’s the Martyr churchyard, where Spike Milligan is buried, as part of their encouragement of churches to promote biodiversity, they reported that they were “treated to an amazing display of waxcap fungi. These colourful species thrive in churchyards and Winchelsea volunteers were thrilled when we discovered the internationally rare Ballerina Waxcap performing a pirouette in the shadow of the Church of St. Thomas.” *

Mark Betson, the Church of England’s National Public Policy Advisor (and key speaker at the Flower Festival) commented:“Within the bounds of many of our churches we have an amazing resource for people and nature in a place where death and new life can sit comfortably together. Our churchyards can be places of comfort and peace, but also places of awe and wonder that can reach out and inspire people in our communities bringing creation and Christ together, present suffering and future glory.” (c.f. Romans 8:18-30)

As part of the festival, there will be visits by the two Church Primary Schools in Winchelsea and Icklesham to see the wildflower circles and hear about the swifts, biodiversity and the importance of protecting and nurturing the abundance of God’s Creation.

Cliff Dean, Chair of the The Friends of Rye Harbour Nature Reserve and supporter of Winchelsea Wildlife will give an informal talk about our swift population on Friday and Mark Betson, will be speaking on “Life in all it’s Fullness” on Friday Afternoon. Mark has doctorates in Theology and Hydrology and will help us see the importance of how we can weave a respect for Creation and our environment into a life that based on Christian Principles that harnesses the richness within our churchyards.

Cliff said, "How privileged are we that, in their million sky-miles of whirling intercontinental peregrination, the one place in their lives that these mysterious creatures rest their wings, however briefly, is within the living fabric of our church.”

Winchelsea Arts have an association with the Church going back several years and to mark this weekend and the flower festival, they have arranged for the Hasting Philharmonic Orchestra to perform Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony under the conductor Marcio da Silva. Music is another gift of Creation. Marcio will give a short talk to local school children at the rehearsals on Saturday afternoon at 2:15pm.

There will be twelve flower arrangements on the theme of creation done by local arrangers and enthusiasts. All are welcome

Programme of Events

Thursday May 19. Ascension Day

6pm Deanery Service of Choral Evensong – Preacher Bishop Will Hazlewood Followed by drinks

Friday May 20

10.30-11.30am Churchyard Walk and Talk for schools (tbc)

11.30 am Speaker Cliff Dean. ”Swifts”

2pm Speaker The Rev’d Dr Mark Betson “ Life in all its Fullness”

(C of E National Public Policy Advisor)

Saturday May 21

10.30 am Special Church Market with plants; cards and prints, jewellery, bread, cakes and deli stalls

7.30pm Winchelsea Arts Hastings Philharmonic – Beethoven’s 6th Symphony, The Pastoral

Sunday May 22

11am Holy Communion

3pm Pet Service followed by the Grand Draw

Refreshments:

Throughout the festival coffee, teas and lunches will be available in church and from the New Inn.

