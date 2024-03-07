Celebrating two years of A Touch of Gentleness rippling through Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Gather Space in Eastbourne is one of many locations where Helen Prosper, Founder of A Touch of Gentleness, and the volunteers offer this service. Together, they create a healing bubble, a safe space for people to take a moment for themselves.

It is well publicised that feelings of loneliness and isolation are an increasing societal problem, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic. Millions of people are suffering in silence, it is painful and deeply personal. A sense of safety is found through connecting with another human being and so much kindness can be transferred simply through gentle touch and connecting with our hands.

As a Counsellor and Therapist, Helen has spent thirty years developing her techniques and trainings to bring back human connection. A Touch of Gentleness has given us a way in which we can safely and joyfully bring the touch and gentleness, that is currently so missing in our society back to the forefront.

All volunteers receive thorough training so they can give a beautiful hand massage whilst listening with deep awareness. Connecting in this uncomplicated way, through our hands, is a sincere form of communication, it means so much and we all remember how touch makes us feel.

By offering this service freely to people in the local community they are helping to create a culture of gentleness and generosity. With over three thousand hand massages completed in the last two years the feedback from many grateful recipients, as you can see in the below testimonials, has been deeply touching. More can be found on the website:

‘Thank you, I can feel your touch of gentleness is helping heal my physical and emotional wounds'. A Refugee

"Saving lives without realising it" A visitor at the Beacon shopping centre

A Touch of Gentleness is gaining momentum, and the importance of connection is being felt as the volunteers quietly work their magic all over Sussex.

ICU patients at the Conquest Hospital are also benefiting from this caring touch following Inhouse trainings held for the nurses who work there. Organisations including Hastings Direct and the East Sussex Recovery Alliance have recognised the importance of connection through A Touch of Gentleness. These healing hand massages are being rippled out to Wellbeing Hubs, Care Homes, Hospices, Drop Ins, Community Centres and Shopping Centres throughout East and West Sussex with locations being added weekly.

Would you like to get involved? Do you know a person, a community group or an organisation who would benefit from training or organising a group workshop? If so, take a look at the website and do get in touch!: