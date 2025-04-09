Charity concert for mental health to take place in Shoreham on Saturday April 12

By Olivia Tusk
Contributor
Published 9th Apr 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 17:04 BST
Minds Matter Event is set to host its "Nostalgia Nights" show on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at The Shoreham Centre in Shoreham-by-Sea. The event will run from 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM GMT+1, with doors opening at 7:00 PM.

Attendees can expect performances featuring songs from artists such as Oasis, Madness, Sabrina Carpenter, TLC, Neil Diamond, Whitney Houston and LOTS MORE. Proceeds from the event will benefit West Sussex Mind, supporting mental health awareness and services with guest speakers from the charity joining too.

This event follows a series of successful fundraisers by Minds Matter Event. In March 2023, they organized a variety show at the Shoreham Centre, raising over £1,200 for Heads On, the charity of Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust. The show featured performances from local acts, including The Empty Seats, The Welly Wailers, Diverse Dance Works, and comedian Hasan Al-Habib.

In February 2024, Minds Matter Event hosted a concert at The Barn Theatre in Southwick, raising £1,300 for West Sussex Mind. The event featured performances from local bands such as Hybrid Kid, Lemon Wax, Daniel Lambert's band, and iamwarface. It also included personal stories from individuals sharing their experiences with mental health challenges.

Nostalgia Nights poster

Tickets for the upcoming "Nostalgia Nights" show are available through Eventbrite. Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to support the event's charitable cause. Tickets will be available on the door too.

Minds Matter Event continues its mission to raise awareness and funds for mental health services in Sussex, providing engaging events that foster community support and understanding.

You don't want to miss this one night only show so get your tickets now:

eventbrite.com/e/nostalgia-nights-minds-matter-event-tickets-1219461906389?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl

