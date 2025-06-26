Charity Night in aid of Combat Stress

By Seth Jones
Contributor
Published 26th Jun 2025, 13:48 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 14:16 BST
On the 18th of July we are hoping to bring the community together to honour and celebrate our Veterans: Past, Present and Future. A night of award winning theatre, Smooth swing and jazz music, raucous sea shanties., amazing raffle and pop up bar!

When: 18th July 2025

Doors: 18:30pm Start: 19:00pm

Where: St Marys Church Hall(Ilex way, Goring by Sea)

Charity Night (2024)placeholder image
Charity Night (2024)

How to book: www.tinyurl.com/goringcharity

What to expect?

  • Sea shanties with the 1805 Boatswain, AKA Martin Jakeman (As seen on South Today)
  • A brand new short play "Major Misonceptions" by the winners of the 2024 LondonpubTheatre Standing ovation award.
  • The incredible Karen Etherington and her show Rhythm Ritz.
  • A live rendition of 'The Last Post
  • Raffle with amazing prizes. including £100 Parsonage Voucher, £100 Voucher for the Elephant in the room, 2 X Brighton Go Karting and more!

FREE RUM SHOT AND BUFFET INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!

To book go to: www.tinyurl.com/goringcharityplaceholder image
To book go to: www.tinyurl.com/goringcharity

Combat Stress is the UK's leading charity for PTSD in Veterans. Help us as a community to give back a little, to those who were willing to sacrifice it all.

For some the war continues.

Age restrictions: 18+

Sponsored by Elephant in the Room, Banksys Flooring, ML Autoworks

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice