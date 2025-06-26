Charity Night in aid of Combat Stress
On the 18th of July we are hoping to bring the community together to honour and celebrate our Veterans: Past, Present and Future. A night of award winning theatre, Smooth swing and jazz music, raucous sea shanties., amazing raffle and pop up bar!
When: 18th July 2025
Doors: 18:30pm Start: 19:00pm
Where: St Marys Church Hall(Ilex way, Goring by Sea)
How to book: www.tinyurl.com/goringcharity
What to expect?
- Sea shanties with the 1805 Boatswain, AKA Martin Jakeman (As seen on South Today)
- A brand new short play "Major Misonceptions" by the winners of the 2024 LondonpubTheatre Standing ovation award.
- The incredible Karen Etherington and her show Rhythm Ritz.
- A live rendition of 'The Last Post
- Raffle with amazing prizes. including £100 Parsonage Voucher, £100 Voucher for the Elephant in the room, 2 X Brighton Go Karting and more!
FREE RUM SHOT AND BUFFET INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
Combat Stress is the UK's leading charity for PTSD in Veterans. Help us as a community to give back a little, to those who were willing to sacrifice it all.
For some the war continues.
Age restrictions: 18+
Sponsored by Elephant in the Room, Banksys Flooring, ML Autoworks