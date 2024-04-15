Charleston presents new summer season of exhibitions at its home in Firle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visitors will be able to explore the influence of English painter Matthew Smith on post-war artist Patrick Heron in a first-of-its-kind showcase of the 20th century’s most significant colourists. Alongside this will be the first UK solo museum exhibition of self-taught painter Anne Rothenstein.

In ‘Matthew Smith: Through the eyes of Patrick Heron’, a joint showcase of paintings by the iconic colourists explores the profound influence of Smith’s dynamic use of colour on Heron’s palette.

Matthew Smith (1879 – 1959), a contemporary and friend of the Bloomsbury group, crafted luminous landscapes, portraits and still lifes with a rich, distinctive style. During his lifetime he spent many years in France, and the influence of the fauvists’ bold approach to colour and swift brushwork is evident in his paintings. His artistic evolution, from the Slade School of Art to studying under Henri Matisse in France, led him to represent Britain at the Venice Biennale in 1938 and 1950.

Matthew Smith, Cornish Landscape II, Oil on Canvas, 1920, courtesy of Offer Waterman.

Patrick Heron (1920 – 1999), born 40 years after Smith, was a prominent figure in the post-war British art scene who made significant contributions to modernist painting, particularly through his exploration of colour and form. A member of the St Ives School, he once lauded Matthew Smith as a ‘master of colour,’ calling him ‘easily the most important English painter of his generation.’

In Charleston’s second gallery space will be the inaugural solo exhibition of Anne Rothenstein's work within a UK institution. Renowned for her dreamlike collages and paintings, Rothenstein invites viewers to experience a sense of the surreal within everyday objects, interiors and landscapes.

A self-taught artist, Rothenstein uses delicate layers of oil paint washes to build a distinctive palette, layering her compositions with a luminous quality of depth and texture. By painting directly on wood panel, Rothenstein allows the grain to become part of her compositions. Driven by experiments with scale, distortion and simplifying details, her work creates an altered sense of reality.

Charleston, the modernist Sussex home and studio of Vanessa Bell and Duncan Grant, provides an evocative backdrop for this exploration of modernist art and the innovative use of colour. Just as Smith and Heron pushed the boundaries of colour and form in their paintings, so too did members of the Bloomsbury group. The brightly coloured interiors, eclectic textile patterns, and an ongoing commitment to individual expression parallel the avant-garde and vigorous approach of these two artists. Visitors can enjoy a discounted price when they book a combined ticket to Charleston’s house and exhibitions.

Anne Rothenstein, Conversation with my Father, Copyright Anne Rothenstein.

Nathaniel Hepburn, Director and Chief Executive at Charleston says: ‘It’s really exciting to be able to display the work of these masters. Charleston has always been a place of radical experimentation, and just like the Bloomsbury group Smith, Heron and Rothenstein push boundaries – whether that be by playing with colour in innovative ways, or forcing us to question our own reality with familiar but also alien landscapes. These works feel right at home here, and we’re thrilled for visitors to see such incredible pieces.’