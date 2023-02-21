Chatty cafe scheme coming to Chichester to help combat loneliness

A chatty cafe scheme was started nationwide in 2017 as an initiative to encourage conversation amongst strangers and help to combat loneliness . Certain tables on cafes are set aside on a weekly basis where talking to strangers is welcome.

Submitted article

Costa supports this scheme nationwide. Hundreds of cafes, pubs and other venues have signed up to this scheme which has proved to have been very successful.

The good news is that this opportunity is coming to Chichester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This chatty natter scheme will be starting in Costa coffee in East Street on Wednesday, March 1 from 9.30-10.30am.

All people need to do is to turn up and they will receive a welcome from two volunteers, Jacquie and Marjorie.

One of them will be standing at the door wearing a yellow lanyard and the other will be sitting at the chatter natter table at the back of Costa.

Do come and say hi if you would like to and Jacquie and Marjoire will tell you what you have to do, which is basically buy what you want and come to chat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad