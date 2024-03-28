Chichester acting students selected to perform at National Student Drama Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The festival works with young theatre makers from across the country to develop their craft, and includes mentoring, skills workshops and masterclasses to develop new ideas and gain hands-on experience in a working theatre.

The Chichester group, Swept Under Productions, will perform their own play, The Ladies of Juliana, set on an 18th century ship which transported female convicts to colonise Australia. It draws on historical accounts, and tells the story of six women on an arduous journey to find a new land and life.

The students, who are all in their final year of the BA Acting course, are: Lydia Moll, Erin Nothnagel, Niamh Hall, Kamahri May, Martha-Rose McKeown and Jocelyn Bathie.

Six final-year acting students from the University of Chichester performing their Ladies of Juliana

Erin said: “The play navigates through humour and music, but ultimately tells a moving, heroic and liberating story. Although rooted in history, this play is contemporary in its approach, aiming to resonate with today's audience by delivering a relevant purpose and message. This is not just a women’s issue; this is not a play just for women.

“Being selected for the NSDF is not just a validation of our efforts, but also an incredible chance to connect with fellow artists, learn from diverse perspectives, and inspire audiences with our performance. We extend our sincerest thanks to the NSDF for this opportunity, and we eagerly anticipate the experiences and memories that we create.

“Beyond the performance itself, the NSDF offers workshops, masterclasses, and panel discussions led by luminaries in the field, presenting us with the chance to gain insights, expand our horizons, and immerse ourselves in theatrical discourse. We are filled with anticipation for the boundless possibilities that lie ahead, knowing that the NSDF is not merely a destination but a springboard to new heights of artistic achievement.”

Dr Ben Francombe, Head of Theatre at Chichester Conservatoire, said: "This is a lovely opportunity for our acting students - the first Chichester students to be selected for the National Student Drama Festival. The students produced a brilliant devised play, earlier in the academic year as part of their course. A key element of the course is the opportunity to create your own work, and this is being recognised in the company's selection for this national festival.

“The NSDF has, traditionally, been a valuable springboard to training artists/actors/directors/technicians into professional arts careers. Indeed, 21 years ago, the Paper Birds (who are now our partners in our new and innovative MA in Devised Theatre) started their careers at the NSDF.”

The NSDF is run by the Leicester Theatre Trust, and takes place from 2-6 April.