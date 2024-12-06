Chichester care home calls out for Christmas card cheer

Church Farm Bupa Care Home in Chichester is asking the local community to send in messages of festive cheer to residents and staff this Christmas. Receiving a Christmas card is a great way to boost morale, wellbeing and a sense of belonging, which is why the Bupa care home team in Chichester is calling on their local community to help spread some joy and rally a sense of togetherness during the festive period. Hoping to make residents feel more connected to their local community, the cards received will be opened and placed around the home for everyone to read and enjoy.

When asked what it means to care home residents to receive a Christmas card, Karen Rothwell, Home Manager at Church Farm Bupa Care Home, commented: “Sending and receiving cards is a tradition that many of our residents love, so this Christmas we wanted to make them feel extra special by showering them in cards from people from all walks of life.”

Karen continued: “We know that receiving a card full of festive well wishes would really mean the world to our residents this year. It’s a small gesture of kindness which would have such a positive impact, providing residents with a great sense of warmth, support, and togetherness – the ultimate definition of festive cheer!”

Anyone wishing to send a Christmas card to Church Farm Bupa Care Home can post it to the following address: Church Farm Lane, East Wittering, Chichester, PO20 8PT.

Church Farm is also opening its doors on 25th December to elderly people in the local community who face Christmas Day alone and may wish to spend the day in the company of others. For more information, please call 01243 672999.

Church Farm Bupa Care Home is situated in Chichester and welcomes residents in need of nursing and residential care. For further information, please visit https://www.bupa.co.uk/care-services