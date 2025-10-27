YourWorld: how to submit your stories straight to our newsrooms

Chichester Cathedral illuminated to breathtaking acclaim as 950th Anniversary Light Experience opens

By Rachel Soothill
Contributor
Published 27th Oct 2025, 11:34 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 12:12 GMT
Chichester Cathedral has been unveiled in a spectacular new light, as the Chichester950 Light Experience opened to the public to widespread acclaim - with visitors describing the event as “magical”, “moving”, and “mesmerising”.

Created by the award-winning Luxmuralis, the immersive light and sound installation has already welcomed thousands of visitors since opening on Friday 24 October, with audiences of all ages journeying through nine centuries of faith, history and creativity.

The breathtaking transformation of the Cathedral has exceeded all expectations, filling the Nave, arches and sacred spaces with radiant projections, colour and music. Running until Friday 31 October (5.00pm–8.00pm), there are five distinct installations to discover across the inside of the Cathedral, creating a fully immersive journey.

Among the many visitors sharing their experiences, comments have included:

“The experience was magical. I don’t think we truly appreciate what we have around us. Our history is a precious thing.”

“I went last night – quite amazing and so worth going.”

“It was absolutely mesmerising! A great way to finish off all the events to celebrate 950 years. Well done Chichester Cathedral.”

The Very Reverend Dr Edward Dowler, Dean of Chichester, said:

“The response has been overwhelming. The Chichester950 Light Experience has taken people’s breath away, and it’s been wonderful to see so many visitors – who span the generations - exploring the Cathedral in this new and extraordinary way.”

The Chichester950 Light Experience forms the grand finale to a year of celebrations marking 950 years since the Cathedral’s foundation. The accessible experience invites visitors to pause, reflect and reconnect with the Cathedral’s enduring story of faith and community.

Tickets remain available and can be purchased at chichestercathedral.org.uk or by calling 0333 666 3366.

Chichester950 Light Experience at Chichester Cathedral

1. Contributed

Chichester950 Light Experience at Chichester Cathedral Photo: Submitted

Chichester950 Light Experience by Luxmuralis

2. Contributed

Chichester950 Light Experience by Luxmuralis Photo: Submitted

The nave, arches and sacred spaces are alive with light and colour

3. Contributed

The nave, arches and sacred spaces are alive with light and colour Photo: Submitted

The grand finale to the Cathedral's 950th anniversary celebrations

4. Contributed

The grand finale to the Cathedral's 950th anniversary celebrations Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:CathedralTickets
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice