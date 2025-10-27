Chichester Cathedral illuminated to breathtaking acclaim as 950th Anniversary Light Experience opens

Created by the award-winning Luxmuralis, the immersive light and sound installation has already welcomed thousands of visitors since opening on Friday 24 October, with audiences of all ages journeying through nine centuries of faith, history and creativity.

The breathtaking transformation of the Cathedral has exceeded all expectations, filling the Nave, arches and sacred spaces with radiant projections, colour and music. Running until Friday 31 October (5.00pm–8.00pm), there are five distinct installations to discover across the inside of the Cathedral, creating a fully immersive journey.

Among the many visitors sharing their experiences, comments have included:

“The experience was magical. I don’t think we truly appreciate what we have around us. Our history is a precious thing.”

“I went last night – quite amazing and so worth going.”

“It was absolutely mesmerising! A great way to finish off all the events to celebrate 950 years. Well done Chichester Cathedral.”

The Very Reverend Dr Edward Dowler, Dean of Chichester, said:

“The response has been overwhelming. The Chichester950 Light Experience has taken people’s breath away, and it’s been wonderful to see so many visitors – who span the generations - exploring the Cathedral in this new and extraordinary way.”

The Chichester950 Light Experience forms the grand finale to a year of celebrations marking 950 years since the Cathedral’s foundation. The accessible experience invites visitors to pause, reflect and reconnect with the Cathedral’s enduring story of faith and community.

Tickets remain available and can be purchased at chichestercathedral.org.uk or by calling 0333 666 3366.

1 . Contributed Chichester950 Light Experience at Chichester Cathedral Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Chichester950 Light Experience by Luxmuralis Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The nave, arches and sacred spaces are alive with light and colour Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed The grand finale to the Cathedral's 950th anniversary celebrations Photo: Submitted