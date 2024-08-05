Chichester Farmers’ Market helping to boost small businesses

More than 40 Chichester Farmers’ Market stallholders are boosting their business thanks to the opportunity to reach local communities at this popular Chichester city centre market.

The market, which takes place every first and third Friday of the month between 9am and 2pm, offers small businesses the chance to sell directly to customers in a city centre location.

This enables them to promote and grow their business, as well as receive valuable customer feedback. And now the council is encouraging other local businesses to find out more about how it can benefit them.

Husband and wife team, Gideon and Michelle Carter, who run Butcher and Larder in East Harting and Liss, regularly attend the market, providing visitors with the opportunity to purchase a variety of meats, from lamb joints to beef biltong:

“It’s great to be able to provide Chichester with local, free-range meat,” explains Gideon. “Our aim has always been to bring the best the local farmers can produce to the community through skilled butchery. The reception we’ve had to our products at the market has been fantastic!”

Another business that is benefitting from the city centre location is Wolf Tucker, a raw dog food business in Sidlesham.

Mandy, who attends Chichester Farmers’ Market regularly for Wolf Tucker, says: “We have been attending the Farmers’ Market in Chichester for some time now and it’s always friendly and we enjoy being part of the community. Our stall is often visited by beautiful dogs and their owners, and we love the hustle and bustle. We have been able to increase our local audience and gained customers.”

Picnic & Hamper in Hambrook are also regular traders at the Chichester Farmers’ Market. Penny, who attends the market for the business, says: "Chichester Farmers’ Market is my local market, where I have so many loyal customers since the business was started over 20 years ago. All my products are hand made using locally sourced ingredients and as seasonal as possible, with the packaging used being fully compostable.

“I make a range of mini quiches, cakes, other treats and not forgetting my cheese finnie biscuits which come in a range of flavours and two of these are Great Taste award winning. The Farmers’ Market is a great way to support local hard-working people like myself and other amazing traders who are passionate about great food."

The Chichester Farmers’ Market is located in East Street, at the heart of the city centre. It offers a wide range of products from fresh, local food through to locally made products and gifts.

“The Farmers’ Market is not only a way of bringing fresh and local produce to our local communities, but it is also a springboard for small businesses, helping them to reach our residents and businesses,” says Councillor Adrian Moss, Leader of Chichester District Council.

“What’s more, to support local businesses, we only charge £25.50 per stand. Small food producers and businesses are able to use the markets not only as a way of reaching their customers and gaining new ones, but to test out new products and get direct feedback. It’s a chance for producers to get their products out there and perfect their offer.

“The Chichester Farmers’ Market supports local farmers, producers and creatives who can bring a ‘Farm Shop Experience’ into the high street. It offers a diverse range of products that complements the city retailers – bringing even more people into Chichester.

“We also believe the market is an accessible way for our residents to discover the amazing fresh food and products, which are quite often unique, to the district and its local areas - it’s a great way to buy and helps to support the local economy. All of our stallholders are from within 50 miles of the district, so the market is also a brilliant way to help reduce the environmental impact of how we shop.”

The council is encouraging other producers and local businesses to find out more about how they can benefit from being a stallholder by emailing: [email protected]

The Chichester Farmers’ Market takes place every first and third Friday of the month, between 9am and 2pm in East Street and North Street in Chichester. For more information about the Chichester Farmers’ Market visit: www.chichester.gov.uk/aboutfarmersmarket or www.facebook.com/ChichesterDistrictEventsAndMarkets/