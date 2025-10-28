Chichester’s Second Festival of Research showcases projects and visions for the area

Chichester’s 2025 Festival of Research takes place on Saturday 8 November, bringing together an extraordinary range of local projects that shine a light on the diversity, heritage, and future of the Chichester area.

Up to 20 exhibitors will be showcasing research that spans topics as varied as sustainable housing and transport, oyster restoration and water quality in Chichester Harbour, agriculture, rewilding, wetland creation and wildlife conservation, reflecting the city’s unique blend of coastal, rural, and urban life.

The festival, hosted by Chichester Coastal Laboratory, aims to connect researchers, community groups, and residents to explore how knowledge and innovation can shape the area’s future.

Organisers say the event highlights the region’s remarkable mix of creativity, environmental stewardship, and enterprise. “Chichester is a place of contrasts — from its historic centre to its coastline and countryside — and this festival celebrates the people and ideas helping to guide its next chapter,” said organiser Catja de Haas.

“Our area is at the front line of climate change, and our community has been incredibly forward looking when it comes to adaptation. This event showcases positive change and embraces the forward thinking of local community groups as well as university students and professionals,” said joint-organiser Dr Carolyn Cobbold.

“The event is very family friendly and everyone who loves our area, whether resident or visiting, will find something of interest,” she added.

Alongside exhibitions, the festival will include talks, demonstrations, and opportunities for the public to engage directly with researchers and community leaders. Topics will include coastal resilience, affordable housing, climate adaptation, and preserving the area’s coastal traditions.

The Festival of Research is free and open to all, offering visitors the chance to discover how local innovation and collaboration are helping to shape a sustainable and vibrant future for the Chichester area. The exhibition is at One-O-Four, 104 The Hornet, Chichester between 12.30 -4.30 pm followed by talks from 5-7pm. Entry is free and tickets can be obtained through this link https://www.tickettailor.com/events/chichesterlaboratory/1830166