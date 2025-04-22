Children with Cancer Fund calls on the local community to 'Run to Run'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday, May 31, Children with Cancer Fund (Polegate) will be holding their annual Run to Run event.

This fun run is raising funds to enable the charity to cover its running costs and continue supporting over 140 children and families facing childhood cancer across East Sussex, Brighton and Hove. They are calling on as many local people as possible to sign up, come along and make this event the biggest and best yet.

The Run to Run route starts at the School Lane, Polegate entrance to the Cuckoo Trail and sign in starts from 10am. There are several distances on offer including a mini mile for families and little ones, 5k and 10k, so whether you’re a keen walker, runner or just fancy a stroll, they would love to see you there. Tickets start from just £5 and all completers will receive a medal.

A diagnosis of childhood cancer is among the most devastating that a family can receive, the impact of which is wide reaching and long lasting. Be part of something incredible and help Children with Cancer Fund be there for the families who need it the most.

Run to Run poster

If you would like to join, please sign up for tickets here Children With Cancer Fund : Run To Run Tickets, Sat, May 31, 2025 at 10:00 AM | Eventbrite.

Volunteers are also needed to assist in this event, so if you would like to help by volunteering, please get in touch with [email protected].