Children's Day returns to the Stade as part of popular storytelling festival

Hastings Storytelling Festival has brought stories for all ages in venues across Hastings and St Leonards this week.

The nine-day festival has seen live performances from Rizzle Kicks’ Jordan Stevens plus Beth Suzanna, local talent Bev Lee Harling, storyteller Phil Okwedy, the award-winning Lucy Hopkins as well as British Bengali writer Tasneem Abdur Rachid.

As the festival draws to a close, don’t miss the final weekend of Hastings Storytelling Festival with plenty to keep the little ones entertained. Join Out of the Bag Theatre at Mini Playhouse on Saturday 22nd at 10am & 11.30am, plus local author and illustrator, Thomas Taylor appearing with the final book of the Eerie-on-Sea, Mermedusa, at the White Rock Theatre at 2pm.

Sunday 22nd sees the festival’s final day with the annual Children’s Day at The Stade bringing an array of entertainment for families to enjoy. This completely free day includes workshops, a quality puppet show, storytelling, performances, walkabouts, and a fun parade which families can find for FREE from 12pm till 4 pm at The Stade. The parade leaves the Stade at 3pm.

Ella Mesma

The exceptional line-up includes Ella Mesma Company, Murmuration Arts, a puppet show by Get Lost and Found, Gary and Pel, Circo Rum Baba, Richard Storybeard, a drumming workshop by Jamie Harris, local entertainer Ben Watson, Xena Flame and a carnival workshop from Mahogany Carnival Arts.

For more information, please visit www.hastingsstoryfest.org.uk

