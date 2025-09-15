Chistmas comes early to The Hawth!

Pantomime stars Ore Oduba (Strictly Come Dancing) and Quang Luong, Gladiators’ Viper, along with the rest of the cast, came to The Hawth last week to launch this year’s spectacular pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Ore Oduba is an actor and broadcaster who has performed in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Pretty Woman: The Musical, The Rocky Horror Show and Grease. This summer, he starred in the principal role of Stuart Piper in the world premiere of the Peter James thriller Picture You Dead. Meanwhile, as a presenter, he is familiar to audiences of This Morning, The One Show and BBC Radio Two and has fronted some of the biggest national events live to millions. Ore won the 14th season of Strictly Come Dancing in 2016.

Quang Luong has spent the past 15 years dedicating his life to fitness, spending each day perfecting the art of bodybuilding in the gym. In 2023, Quang was announced as the one and only Viper in BBC One’s Gladiators. Beyond the gym, Quang is a successful fitness model and actor, known for taking on powerful roles. His diverse career has seen him featured on drink cans, book covers, and even playing a gangster in the 007 film Die Another Day, alongside Pierce Brosnan. He has also appeared in Red Eye with Richard Armitage.

They will be joining Crawley legend Michael J Batchelor, who returns for his 12th year as Crawley’s favourite dame as well as Mark Oxtoby (Guys & Dolls), Sydnie Hocknell (Pretty Woman), Stefan Gough (Mousetrap, West End) and Amy Rhiannon Worth (Billy Elliot).

The cast of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at The Hawth

Once again, the show will be written by Paul Hendy and produced by Evolution Productions, the same award-winning team that brought you last year’s smash hit Jack and the Beanstalk!

With stunning sets, hilarious comedy, and dazzling special effects, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be a festive treat that you and your family will remember for years to come!

Book your tickets now! Friday 5 - Wednesday 31 December 2025. Tickets are available at hawth.co.uk