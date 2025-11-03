Christian Voices unveil new play

By Alan Young
Contributor
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 22:38 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2025, 13:04 GMT
Christian Voices
Christian Voices, the musical drama group, next play is “Test of Faith”. The play is written by Alan Young, the songs composed by Dave Chamberlin and is directed by Meryl Beamont.

It is based on what happens when Joseph finds out that Mary is expecting a child. What will he do? And how will all the other people living in Nazareth react? How will Joseph know if this is God’s plan?

The performances are in aid of “The Friends of Lossie Long” who are a charitable organisation dedicated to supporting older people in the Bexhill-on-Sea area.

The Group has raised more than £13,000 for Local Charities and Good Causes.

“Test of Faith“ will be performed on:-

Saturday, November 15 in Christchurch Methodist Church Hall at 11am (with coffee being served before at 10am).

Sunday, November 16 in St Peter’s Community Centre at 10am.

Saturday, November 29 in St Michael’s Church, Bexhill at 2pm.

Sunday, November 30 in Little Common Methodist Church at 10.30am.

You can find out more about the Group on Christianvoices.online

