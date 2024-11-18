Christmas barn dance with Eastbourne Barn Dance Club
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Eastbourne Barn Dance Club invites you to its annual Christmas Dance at the Baptist Church in Eldon Road Eastbourne on Saturday 30th November 7-10pm.
Music and entertainment by the Hastings live band 'Highly Strung' and callers Colin Broome and Elizabeth Mundy.
Simple dances walked through before being danced. Hot Mince pies and non alcoholic spiced drink at the interval.
Bring your own nibbles and (strictly non- alcoholic ) drink.
There will be a generous raffle with seasonal prizes as usual.
Limited number of tickets are now available to non Club Members at £10 each obtainable from Colin Broome on 01323 646846