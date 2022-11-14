Christmas Fayre at St Wilfrid's Church, Haywards Heath on Saturday, November 26, 10am to 2pm

The church’s Christmas Fayre is part of Haywards Heath’s ChristmasFestival in The Orchards. St Wilfrid’s, the town’s historic landmarkchurch, which overlooks Victoria Park , is nearby on Church Road, justacross The Orchards car park.

There will be fabulous prizes, including lunch at Pascal's Brasserie,family fun at Fun Pots, a Magnum of Prosecco, and many more! Visit thedelicious Cake Stall, try your luck on the Tombola and sample theFestive Face Painting. There's crafty fun for the children in Kids’Corner, as well the chance to buy unique charity Christmas cards,hand-knitted stocking fillers, and decorations. Or why not stop by fora relaxing, scrumptious bowl of home-made soup whilst listening toyour favourite carols played on the church organ?