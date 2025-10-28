Christmas Lights switch on returns this November

The much-anticipated festive event of the year returns to Littlehampton High Street on Saturday, November 22. Not to be missed the Christmas Lights Switch On and Late-Night Shopping event promises to fill you with festive cheer.

Organised by Littlehampton Town Council with involvement of the Littlehampton Business Forum, there will be lots of live entertainment including Electric Feel, The Littlehampton Academy Choir, Stagedoor Theatre, Littlehampton Players Operatic Society and August Radio. Switching on the new dazzling lights will be Town Mayor, Councillor Alan Butcher alongside the winner of ‘Design the Mayor’s Christmas Card’ competition. More performances will take place throughout the evening from Vintage Duo, Sussex Steel and the Churches’ Nativity.

Filling the High Street with unique Christmas-themed gifts will be a wide range of artisan stalls as well as street food stalls including German Sausages by Mobile Event Catering UK, Dutch pancakes by The Poffertjes, pizza by the slice from FiorDiLatte and beverages from the Tin Box Bar.

It would not be a Christmas event without a visit from Father Christmas who is eager to hear what children have on their wish list as he meets them in his Grotto. Young visitors can enjoy themed rides from Cole’s Funfair, meet the LED Fairy as well as their favourite Christmas characters The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who!

A previous Christmas Lights Switch On Event

Starting on the night and throughout the festive period, children up to the age of 16 can try their chances at winning an Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet – the perfect Christmas gift! To be in with a chance to win the prize donated by Cuff Miller, participants must answer all twelve questions hidden around the Town and submit their entry form, printed in the Christmas What’s On guide and return it to Manor House or Bah Humbug.

Speaking of the fantastic event, Chair of Community Resources Committee, Councillor Freddie Tandy said: "Littlehampton's Christmas Lights Switch On is always a fantastic way to get into the fun, festive spirit - and people definitely deserve it this year! I'd particularly encourage anyone who hasn't visited Littlehampton recently to come and see the place so many wonderful independent businesses are now proud to call home.

"They have all contributed to getting our Town Centre back on the map, and it would be fantastic to see the Town turn out to take advantage of a day of free parking and support those who are staying open late, as well as enjoy the great variety of entertainment on offer."

Visitors will be able to enjoy free parking at the Manor House and St Martins car parks on the day.

Full event Christmas Trail details and programme times can be found at www.visitlittlehampton.co.uk