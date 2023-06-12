Clowning comedy meets tragic feminine in "Bloody Medea!!!" at The Nest, Brighton

Get ready for an enthralling evening of laughter, tears, and thought-provoking performances as "Bloody Medea!!!" takes the stage at The Nest on June 23. This fringe theatre show, created in collaboration with Spymonkey and directed by the talented Aitor Basauri, presents the imaginings and experiences of the extraordinary April Small.

"Bloody Medea!!!" is a unique presentation that embodies a cast of women, from the iconic Medea to the legendary Vanessa Redgrave. April Small fearlessly tackles the injustices faced by women throughout history, exploring their struggles and triumphs with a blend of physical comedy and poignant storytelling.

Premiering at Brighton Festival in May 2023, this original production showcases April Small's exceptional talents as a comedian, dancer, singer, and rebel. With her unparalleled physicality and comedic timing, she takes audiences on a journey through 5,000 years of tragic femininity, weaving together moments of hilarity and heartfelt emotion.

Don't miss the opportunity to witness this extraordinary performance. Doors open at 7 pm, and tickets are available for £7. Prepare to be enthralled as April Small delves into the depths of tragedy and reaches the highest peaks of foolery.

Join us at The Nest on June 23 for an evening that promises laughter, reflection, and a celebration of the power of women throughout history. Be part of the audience as "Bloody Medea!!!" brings its captivating act to the stage.