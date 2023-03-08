Coffin Club returns to St Michael’s Hospice in Hastings

Are you worried about your funeral? Do you know the choices available to you? Are you unsure how to raise the subject with those you love?

Coffin Club returns to St Michael's Hospice

If your answer to any of the questions is yes, come and plan your perfect send-off with the Coffin Club team and a range of informative speakers at St Michael’s Hospice, Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards on Sea, TN38 0LB. It’s the perfect opportunity to find out the choices available and create a bespoke funeral for you, or a loved one.

Proudly hosted by the Hospice in the Arthur Easton Centre, the four week funeral planning course (every Thursday from April 13t to May 4, 10am – 12pm) costs £99 per person (couples can attend together for £99).

The Coffin Club was founded by Kate Tym and Kate Dyer, local funeral celebrants who were frustrated with the current standard of funerals in the UK. They knew there were so many wonderful choices available to reflect each unique individual but realised this was not something most people are aware of.

Coffin Club were the winners of the Good Funeral Awards 2022 in the Best Funeral Information Provider category. In 2018 they won the Influencing the Wider Profession of Celebrants award at the National Celebrant Awards and in 2019, won Celebrant of the Year, and were runners up in the Best Funeral Information Provider category.