Colin Baker and Peter Purves to star in adaptation of Dickens' Christmas Classic at The Hawth

Colin Baker

Live on stage and in person, television favourites Colin Baker and Peter Purves come to The Hawth Crawley in A Christmas Carol - A Radio Play Live on Stage. On tour again after their sell-out success last year, the pair lead the cast in a brand new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ much-loved Christmas classic - which also features a rare, specially recorded appearance by Tom Baker as Jacob Marley!

Starring as Ebenezer Scrooge, Colin Baker is best known as both the most-loved and most-hated men in Britain, for his roles as Paul Merroney in The Brothers (the prototype JR!), then as the Sixth incarnation of the Doctor in the BBC’s Doctor Who! More recently, he has starred in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, Emmerdale and Shakespeare & Hathaway.

Peter Purves is delighted to be returning to his acting roots playing Charles Dickens. Beginning his career in repertory theatre and with television roles in Z Cars and Doctor Who, he is best known as one of the longest-serving presenters of the BBC’s Blue Peter, which led to Stopwatch, Kick Start and The Office!

On Christmas Eve, Ebenezer Scrooge is warned by the ghost of his late partner, Jacob Marley, that he will be visited by three Spirits - Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Yet To Come. Together they whisk Scrooge to the past and his happy boyhood Christmastimes, to the present to meet Tiny Tim at Bob Cratchit's Christmas feast, and finally to the future and Scrooge’s own miserable grave - all attempting to show him the error of his ways. But will Scrooge wake on Christmas morning a changed man?

Peter Purves

Presented by the Crime And Comedy Theatre Company as a radio-play-live-on-stage, our setting is a radio studio, our actors ready as if for a radio broadcast, and our sound effects created live - all combining to transport the audience to Victorian London, for this 180th anniversary production of Dickens’ timeless tale of charity, forgiveness and redemption at Christmas.

Tickets priced £29.50 are available on hawth.co.uk.