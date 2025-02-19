Colleen Rooney lookalike spotted at Butlins!

Following her glowing endorsement on ‘I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here’ contestant Coleen Rooney and kids were ‘spotted’ enjoying another fun-filled break at Butlin’s Bognor Regis Resort.

During her time on the primetime reality TV show, the WAG, who is married to former England footballer Wayne Rooney, namedropped the Home of Entertainment, stating and that her son said their trip to Butlin’s was “the best holiday ever”, praising the famous British resort to campmates.

The family were seen wandering resort, having lunch at The Diner, watching the live shows, riding the fairground rides and enjoying all the exciting experiences on offer in the brand-new state-of-the-art £15M indoor activity centre PLAYXPERIENCE.

But for eagle-eyed fans, there were tell-tale signs that all was not as it seemed.

Fake Coleen was in fact a lookalike of the I’m A Celeb runner up, posed by Butlin’s to recreate the Rooney’s previous trip and to inspire future holiday makers to follow in the famous family’s footsteps.

This comes after the Home of Entertainment, Butlin’s, saw sales boost of over 80% and increase in web traffic by over 20% coinciding with her shoutout on screen last year.

To ensure holidaymakers get even more of a deal, Butlin’s bosses have announced another Coleen inspired discount of ROO20, enabling guests to get £20 off school holiday family breaks over £79*. The deal will remain live until midnight on 2ndMarch.

Mike Godolphin, Entertainment Director at Butlin’s, said: “We’re proud to have played host to many a family’s unforgettable holiday over the years and we were delighted to hear about how much Coleen and the boys, Kai in particular, loved their trip to Butlin’s. One of our biggest aims is to be the ultimate destination for family fun and it’s fantastic to receive such brilliant feedback.

“We decided to have a bit of fun and work with our very own ‘Coleen’ to surprise holidaymakers at our Bognor Regis resort and showcase just what a fantastic offering we have available for our guests. We’d love to invite the Rooney’s to any of our resorts to re-create the fun from their previous holiday with us. The invitation is always open!

“As an added bonus, we’re offering a special discount code to book a Coleen inspired trip. We can’t wait to welcome even more families to resort, whether you’re a seasoned goer or its your first visit, it really will be the best holiday ever!”

Butlin’s has three UK resorts, Skegness, Minehead, and Bognor Regis. To find out more about Butlin’s or book, please visit: butlins.com/