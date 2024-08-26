Colour for Cancer at The EHSalon: Help us raise over £3000 for families affected by Cancer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Sunday, September 22, The EHSalon will be once again (after a long hiatus) holding its Colour for Cancer event to raise money for the Wolo Foundation who support families effected by Cancer throughout Sussex. "

Statistics show that 1 in 2 people in the UK born after 1960 will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Life is precious - we need to make the most of it - we only live once - Wolo. The team at EHSalon need your help to support this wonderful charity.

We would love you, your friends and families to join us for a full day of fun, entertainment, food and drink at this special event that has always been such a joy to put on and attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For guests on the day wanting to help us raise fund for families effected by Cancer throughout Sussex we will have lots to get involved in with BBQ, drinks, cakes, games, coloured hair extensions and temporary tattoos.

All smiles at our last Colour For Cancer event.

For your entertainment there will be several live performers provided a fantastic atmosphere, with local band The Chandeliers headlining the event.

For those seeking to really get stuck in there are a number of opportunities to raise sponsorship for the Wolo Foundation, through:

Sponsored Full Head Shave

Sponsored Half Head Shave

Sponsored Chop (of greater than 12 inches)

These sponsored events can be combined, such as the sponsored chop (for which the hair will be donated to The Little Princess Trust) and a sponsored Full or Half head shave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last Colour for Cancer event hosted 22 volunteers, and donated enough hair to make six wigs.

Whether you intend to sacrifice your locks in the name of charity or just want to come and have fun on the day, visit us on Sunday 22nd, between 11 and 3pm.

The Wolo Foundation.

When we first came across the Wolo Foundation family we knew that we had found “our kind of people” who values very much align with our own,and so wanted to support their cause.

“Wolo” stands for We Only Live Once - an ethos that both the family that run the charity and we share. I urge you to look on their website to see how else you may be able to support them, or perhaps how they may be able to help you or a loved one.

Wolo Foundation helps families living in Sussex through their cancer journeys. They support them by offering practical help and support to make their day-to-day lives easier. They work with local businesses and communities to offer families a wealth of services to support them through their diagnosis, treatment and beyond.

We Need Your Help

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What we need most now, are sponsored volunteers, these awesome individuals can choose between:

Sponsored Full Head Shave

Sponsored Half Head Shave

Sponsored Chop (of greater than 12 inches)

To register visit https://www.emmahellier.com/events#register