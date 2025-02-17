Comedy legend John Shuttleworth brings his 'Raise the Oof' tour to Brighton and Hastings

Comedy fans in Brighton and Hastings are in for a treat as legendary comic John Shuttleworth, played by actor-musician Graham Fellows, brings his 'Raise the Oof' tour to the south coast.

Celebrating 40 years in showbiz, the Sheffield-born singer-songwriter and Radio 4 favourite delivers his signature charm, deadpan humour, and witty songs on his trusty Yamaha keyboard.

Since his early days sharing the spotlight with clarinettist Ken Worthington (famously last in 'New Faces'), Shuttleworth has delighted audiences with tales of suburban life, DIY mishaps, and his relentless pursuit of musical stardom. Fans in Brighton and Hastings can expect classic hits, new songs, and reflections on his illustrious career—delivered with his trademark mix of sincerity and absurdity.

His latest material even draws from real-life drama. During a 2022 performance at Peak Cavern, Derbyshire —also known as 'The Devil’s Arse'—a lost hiker found himself dangling precariously above the audience, leading to an emergency rescue and an unexpected show cancellation. Ever the entertainer, Shuttleworth has since penned 'The Ballad of Dangly Man,' a song about the incident, which features in ‘ Raise the Oof’ and appears on his new CD, The Pumice Stone and Other Rock Songs.

John Shuttleworth by Tony Briggs

Alongside the tour, Shuttleworth has written a new book, John Shuttleworth Takes the Biscuit, released on March 6th. Published by Omnibus Press, it promises to be a delightful read filled with hilarious stories and song lyrics, and complemented by full colour cartoons from longtime collaborator, Kevin Baldwin. Steve Pemberton has described the book as “Heartwarming yet always laugh-out-loud hilarious” and “the balm we need in these troubled times”

Graham Fellows, the mastermind behind John Shuttleworth, first rose to fame in 1978 with the punk hit 'Jilted John'. Over the years, he has built a reputation as one of the UK’s most unique comedy performers. His career has spanned radio, television, and film, with acclaimed roles in Coronation Street, Coogan’s Run, and the BBC Two series 500 Bus Stops. He also received widespread praise for his 2022 documentary Father Earth.

Fellows’ other comic creations include failed rock historian Brian Appleton and Goole-based concreter Dave Tordoff. His work has been lauded by critics, with The Times describing him as “the Cole Porter of the antimacassar set” and The Guardian calling his stand-up “second to none.”

With his distinct style and unrivalled ability to find humour in the everyday, John Shuttleworth’s ‘Raise the Oof’ tour promises a night of laughter and nostalgia. Tickets for Brighton and Hastings dates are selling fast, so fans should book early to avoid disappointment.

For full tour dates and ticket information, visit John Shuttleworth’s official website shuttleworths.co.uk