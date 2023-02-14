Connecting with the community in Hastings with Warm Space

Fancy a hot drink and a natter? St Michael’s Hospice welcomes you to their Warm Space which is open to anyone in the community who would like to see a friendly face, connect with other people and keep warm for a couple of hours.

Come and chat if you want to, or have a bit of thinking time if you’d rather, everyone is welcome.

The Warm Space is open every Thursday from 10am – 12pm until 30th March, in the main Reception area of the Hospice (25 Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards on Sea, TN38 0LB).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Capacity is limited to 30 people. If you arrive and the Hospice is at capacity, they can give you information about other warm spaces and hope you can join them following week.If you are unavailable on a Thursday, please pop along to the Saturday Social which takes place on the last Saturday of each month from 10am – 12pm, at the Arthur Easton Centre, St Michael’s Hospice Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards on Sea, TN38 0LB.

Saturday Social provides an opportunity to celebrate the diversity of Hastings and Rother and network with people that live in your local community. Why not come along and bring a friend?