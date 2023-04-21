Coronation: A Celebration in Flowers

Come and enjoy over 11 flower displays created to celebrate the coronation of King Charles and Jesus, our King of Kings at Holy Trinity Church, located in Trinity Trees, Eastbourne, BN21 3BX.
All ages are welcome, with a written guide, a kids' trail and refreshments for sale, including cake. Everyone is welcome and car parking is free. There is step-free disabled access including electric scooters.
Call 01323 736627 or visit holytrinityeastbourne.org.uk for further information.
The church will be open from:Saturday 6th May: 3pm-6pmSunday 7th May: (following our 10:30 service) 12noon-6pmMonday 8th May: 10am-6pm