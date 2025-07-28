Countdown to International Mini Meeting at Laughton in 2025!

Held over the August Bank Holiday weekend, IMM 2025 is a four-day celebration of Minis of all ages, from the iconic classics of the 1960s to today’s modern models. But it’s not just for Mini owners, this family-friendly festival promises something for everyone, with a packed programme of entertainment, live music, competitions and a buzzing international community.

Festivalgoers can expect hotly contested competitions including loudest horn and loudest exhaust, alongside judging for the best classic and modern Minis on site. For younger visitors, highlights include circus skills sessions, balloon modelling, family-friendly performers and free craft workshops. Under-16s camp free, making it an ideal weekend stay for families.

IMM 2025 also welcomes a host of special guests, including automotive journalist and historian Jon Pressnell, author of Mini – The Definitive History, who will give a talk at the event. Friday night’s music will be headlined by Rick Parfitt Jnr and his band, appearing just before their performance at CarFest, while Saturday night will see popular tribute act Shoasis bring a Gallagher-style swagger to Sussex. Attendees are encouraged to get into the spirit of the evening by dressing as Mods or Rockers.

One of the most anticipated moments of the weekend is the informal drive-out on Saturday, giving participants the chance to explore the beautiful Sussex countryside at their own pace, following a scenic guided route.

Visitors are travelling from far and wide, with ticket holders from Australia, Canada, Japan and across Europe. One group of dedicated Mini fans from Hong Kong began their journey to the event on 9 July, travelling via road and ferry to reach Sussex in time. More than 80 Mini clubs from the UK and overseas will be represented, many competing in light-hearted club contests over the weekend.

For those unable to bring their own cars, classic Mini hire is now available thanks to Small Car Big City, who will be bringing a fleet of their beautifully maintained vehicles to the site. Visitors will also have the opportunity to buy spares and browse trade stands or pick up an exclusive piece of Mini art created especially for the event by CGI artist Sam Howson, who has cerebral palsy and is supported by The King’s Trust. Sam will be awarding a framed print to an attendee who embodies the ‘spirit of IMM 2025’, whether that’s someone who’s travelled to IMM against the odds or simply helped a fellow camper in need.

Laughton Showground offers high-quality camping facilities and glamping options through Honeybells, with the site’s Sussex barn providing a hub for music, the bar and socialising.

Organiser Roger Agate said: “We’ve been working tirelessly behind the scenes to make IMM 2025 a truly unforgettable event. It only comes to the UK once every five years and we’re proud to be hosting it in Sussex. Everyone is welcome - and even if you’ve never sat in a Mini before, we guarantee you’ll leave with a new appreciation for these iconic cars.”

Tickets are currently still available so don’t miss out. Day tickets available for Sunday only. For full details and to book, visit www.imm2025.org

