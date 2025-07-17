Countdown to the Good Food Festival at Goodwood begins – just four weeks to go!

Get ready for a packed line-up of new and returning favourites that will leave every visitor inspired!

New family activities:

Children can engage in creative fun at the new Bluey-themed art and craft tent, where they will have the opportunity to meet Bluey and take home a bumper summer issue of Bluey Magazine (for the first 250 children under five daily.)

Dance enthusiasts won’t want to miss the energetic workshops at the MOVE IT Dance Academy that are perfect for all ages. This year will also see new silent discos - with dedicated sessions for kids and adults, there is a reason for everyone to hit the dancefloor.

For the adults:

Learn new skills, taste new flavours and get hands-on with various drinks masterclasses including a Fabulous Food Finds session with food and drink expert Katy Truss. Katy will introduce you to exciting flavours, hidden gems and treats that are sure to inspire your taste buds.

Join cocktail expert Andy Clarke for a fun, interactive session where you’ll learn to mix and shake up the ultimate botanical-inspired drinks.

For the wine lovers, get ready for the ultimate tasting experience with experts from Laithwaites, where you’ll sip, swirl, and discover delicious wines perfect for the summer season. Whether you’re a seasoned sipper or just love a good glass, there’s a session for you!

Celebrity chefs and cooking inspiration:

Head to the Good Food Kitchen, hosted by Good Food Magazine editor Barney Desmazery, for live demonstrations from top chefs including Juliet Sear, Becky Excell, Jane Dunn, Rhiannon Lambert and more. Greg Rutherford, Dr. Chintal Patel and Marcus Bean will also be sharing family-friendly, seasonal recipes you can recreate at home. New additions to the line-up include foodie influencer Georgie Eats and Jameson Stocks, a renowned chef and author whose Just Street Food can be found in Chichester and Hampshire.

Food inspiration and tasting galore:

Indulge in a world of flavours, from bold spices to comforting classics, at the Street Food Village, a feast for the senses showcasing globally inspired cuisines. Savour mouthwatering dishes from popular favourites like Kokodoo, Bombayish, Crumpy’s Smoke Shack, and many more.

The Good Food Market is the perfect place to discover a range of mouth-watering artisan food and drink, giving you the opportunity to try and buy directly from producers and meet the creators and innovators behind the brands.

While exploring the delectable offerings, visitors can soak up the atmosphere with live music performances, all set against the perfect backdrop of picturesque Goodwood.

The Good Food Festival 2025 promises a culinary and cultural celebration not to be missed!

Plan your visit

Tickets are available online now.

Adult tickets cost just £12.50 with a family ticket for £27.50 (2 adults and up to 2 children), £5.00 for young adults (12-17 years), and children under 12 go free. There is a chance to book afternoon tickets from just £6.50 per adult and £2.50 for young adults. Group tickets are also available.

Visit www.goodfoodshow.com/goodwood-festival now to book your tickets and learn more about what’s in store.

