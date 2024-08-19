Creations Hair Salon and Jane Bulbeck Skin Care to host women’s wellness event at Graylingwell Chapel

Exhibitors and Workshops: With over 20 exhibitors, the event will showcase a diverse range of beauty and wellness products and services. Attendees can explore the latest offerings in skincare, haircare, nutrition, and more. Workshops will provide hands-on experiences and practical tips for integrating wellness into daily life.

Keynote Speaker – Heather Mills: We are honoured to announce Heather Mills as our keynote speaker. Heather, an entrepreneur, philanthropist, activist, and world-record holding athlete, will share her inspiring journey and insights into creating healthier, sustainable, plant-based consumer products. Her dedication to charity and advocacy for those affected by war and oppression embodies her mission to help others overcome adversity.

Networking Opportunities: The event provides a unique platform for women to connect, share experiences, and build lasting relationships. Whether you are a beauty enthusiast, wellness advocate, or industry professional, this event is the perfect opportunity to expand your network and gain valuable insights.

Support for Sage House Dementia Hub: All profits from the Women’s Wellness Event will be donated to Sage House Dementia Hub, a vital resource for individuals and families affected by dementia. By attending, participants will not only invest in their own wellness but also contribute to a worthy cause that supports the local community.