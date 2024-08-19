Creations Hair Salon and Jane Bulbeck Skin Care to host women’s wellness event at Graylingwell Chapel
This educational event, sponsored by Glowwa Hair Vitamins, promises an afternoon of inspiration, learning, and networking, featuring more than 20 exhibitors, insightful talks, and engaging workshops from 2pm to 7pm.
The Women’s Wellness Event aims to bring together women from across the community to explore the latest trends and innovations in the beauty and wellness industries. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with leading experts, discover new products, and participate in workshops designed to enhance their well-being and personal care routines.
Event Highlights:
Exhibitors and Workshops: With over 20 exhibitors, the event will showcase a diverse range of beauty and wellness products and services. Attendees can explore the latest offerings in skincare, haircare, nutrition, and more. Workshops will provide hands-on experiences and practical tips for integrating wellness into daily life.
Keynote Speaker – Heather Mills: We are honoured to announce Heather Mills as our keynote speaker. Heather, an entrepreneur, philanthropist, activist, and world-record holding athlete, will share her inspiring journey and insights into creating healthier, sustainable, plant-based consumer products. Her dedication to charity and advocacy for those affected by war and oppression embodies her mission to help others overcome adversity.
Networking Opportunities: The event provides a unique platform for women to connect, share experiences, and build lasting relationships. Whether you are a beauty enthusiast, wellness advocate, or industry professional, this event is the perfect opportunity to expand your network and gain valuable insights.
Support for Sage House Dementia Hub: All profits from the Women’s Wellness Event will be donated to Sage House Dementia Hub, a vital resource for individuals and families affected by dementia. By attending, participants will not only invest in their own wellness but also contribute to a worthy cause that supports the local community.
Sponsorship by Glowwa Hair Vitamins: We are proud to have Glowwa Hair Vitamins as our event sponsor. Their commitment to promoting hair health and wellness aligns perfectly with the event’s objectives, ensuring attendees receive the best advice and products for their beauty needs.
Join Us:
This is an event not to be missed for anyone interested in beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Whether you are looking to learn, or connect, the Women’s Wellness Event at Graylingwell Chapel offers something for everyone.
Book Your Place:
Spaces are limited, so we encourage you to secure your spot early. To book your place, please click the link HERE and for more information, please visit our WEBSITE
Creations Hair Salon and Jane Bulbeck Skin Care look forward to welcoming you to this exciting event!
