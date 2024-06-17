Critically-acclaimed production returns to Brighton Open Air Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following rave reviews and due to exceptional demand, the critically-acclaimed production of Homestead by Steven Dykes, produced by The Conor Baum Company, returns to Brighton Open Air Theatre for two additional performances on August 20 and 22.

Will Mytum, the general manager at Brighton Open Air Theatre said: “We're delighted to welcome Homestead back to Brighton Open Air Theatre for a further two performances. Rarely has a show had the visceral impact and sparked lasting conversations in the way the initial run did in May, and we can't wait for more audiences to experience this very special production!”

Set in the American South of the turbulent 1950s, Homestead is a thrilling reimagining of Lorca’s masterpiece of desire and betrayal - The House of Bernarda Alba.

A fatal collision of frontier values and post-war dreams. Communal hymns and boys with cars. Church elders and Elvis Presley. Following the death of their father and governed by their mother’s Primitive Baptist faith, the five Beckman daughters face a lengthy confinement within the walls of their remote Texan homestead.

Deborah Kearne (Lillian) and Sharon Drain (Birdie) in Homestead.

The youngest daughter’s passionate defiance of religious convention, however, soon unleashes the pent up jealousy and sexual frustration of the all female household.

Conor Baum (Shakespeare’s Globe) revives the UK regional premiere of this extraordinary reinvention of Lorca’s tragic story of oppression, desire and rebellion.

This outdoor production for Brighton Open Air Theatre’s 10th anniversary season was originally programmed in partnership with Brighton Festival.