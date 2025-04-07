Cyclists invited to join charity cycle ride in Hastings
The Challenge raises money for St Michaels Hospice, Hastings RNLI and other local good causes.
Also known as “On-Yer-Bike”, it is an annual fundraising event and has raised nearly £350,000 in the event’s 30+ year history.
Taking place on 27th April 2025 there are three marshalled routes of 25 miles, 40 miles and 75 miles to choose from and are suitable for family rides.
The minimum donation is £15 for 25 and 40 mile routes (under16s may enter the 25 mile route for £5) and £20 for 75 mile route.
Registration is either on line or in person on the day at The Stade Hall, by the lifeboat station, in Hastings from where the ride starts and finishes.
Full details and application form at www.senlacstleonardsrotary.org. or email [email protected]