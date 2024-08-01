Daliso Chaponda 'Feed This Black Man Again' coming to Brighton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Malawian-born stand-up comedian Daliso Chaponda has extended his UK tour due to popular demand.

The tour, 'Feed This Black Man Again', kicked off on February 11 at Glasgow’s The Stand. Since then, it has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm, with numerous sold-out shows. Currently comprising 30 scheduled dates, more shows are set to be added to accommodate the demand. The incredibly popular show will be at Brighton's Komedia, on November 24.

Daliso did his first solo show ‘Feed This Black Man’ 20 years ago in Canada, this hour saw him dissect the way Africans were always portrayed as starving, negative stereotypes that were all supported by charities. The jokes were mediocre, it included an offensive rap about poverty and the big finale was his eating a sandwich on stage...

Now, two decades and half a lifetime later, he is a seasoned writer and performer having secured a coveted spot on the Royal Variety Show, written and starred in four series of ‘Citizen of Nowhere’ for Radio 4 series (that was nominated for the Rose d’Or) and was a finalist on Britain’s Got Talent! So, 22 years after starting comedy, Daliso has achieved more than he imagined was possible!

In this brand-new show Daliso mulls over the wisdom of age. Wouldn't you love a chance to have your first relationship again? Be employed at your first job, but this time stand up to your boss? This show has the same themes as ‘Feed This Man’ (written when he was extremely thin!), but with brand new jokes that Daliso has re-written.

He talks about how different the show would have been if he wrote it now instead of the original time, and wondered if he would have cared as much about white privilege, or cultural misportrayal as he did as a 21-year-old? Now the 43-year-old Daliso critiques the naievete of that 21-year-old and what ridiculous preconceptions he had and how naive all young people had at the time of ways of ‘changing the world’.

In which ways would the young Daliso be disappointed at the person he became? He would have loved the fact he had made a living as a comedian, but less so the fact he has no wife or kids. It’s also questionable that over the years he has had weird relationships with girlfriends - a stripper, a single mother and an ex who was a compulsive liar, he has even tried dating an artificial intelligence bot...

The young daliso would have been disappointed. However politically, that would have been his biggest disappointment, as he’s not a campaigner… And what will happen to him in 21 years time?

“Touring comedy is what i love most and do best. What’s interesting about this show is that i look back on how i started, where i am and get to the bottom of why i love and need this. It’s all very therapeutic and new age, but also i think this show is full of fun," said Daliso.

For more information and tickets click here