Dance Fitness Fiesta!

Zumba, Zumba Gold, Bolly X and Broadway Boogie are all on the menu. This is the first time all these styles have been brought together in one event, so you won't want to miss the opportunity to have a go.

Two hours of wonderful Salsa, Bollywood, Flamenco, Reggaeton, Indian Pop, and broadway hits, with easy to follow routines. So no experince necessary.

All proceeds from the ticket sales are being donated to The Friends of Sussex Hospices. This amazing charity supports 12 hospices across Sussex including The Martlets, Chestnut Tree House, Sussex Beacon, and St Barnabas House.

The event is being opened by the Worthing Town Crier, and there will also be a finale performance by young adults with learning disabilties from Spiral dance troop, The Flashback Crew.

There will also be a 'cake and bake' stall in the foyer selling homemade goodies to bump up the takings for the day.

It's a ticket only event so if you would like to come and join us, go to Zumbawithjo.com/events