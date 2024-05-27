Dare to bare in clothes-optional walk in aid of Breast Cancer Now

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

You can walk nude or clothed along the Cuckoo Trail in East Sussex next month in aid of the UK's leading breast cancer charity.

Purchase a £10 ticket to take part in the event, which will be held on Saturday, June 8 (all proceeds apart from a 50p admin fee goes direct to Breast Cancer Now). Join us along a flat course (former railway line) for four-and-a-half or six-and-a-half miles in, hopefully, gloriously sunny summer weather !

Following on from a similar event in June 2023, this walk will start from the Cuckoo Trail car park opposite Waitrose in Station Road, Heathfield at 10am and continue through Horam to finish early afternoon at the Cuckoo Trail car park in Hellingly, a total distance of six-and-a-half miles. If you would like a shorter route, join the walk at Horam which reduces the distance by two miles or even finish there (Bus 51 will link Heathfield, Horam and Hellingly)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ticketing is done by Nothing On Events (https://nothingonevents.co.uk/event/clothes-optional-charity-walk-breast-cancer-now) with a further option of donating via my Just Giving page (https://www.justgiving.com/page/keith-hillier-palmer) suitable for family and friends who may not be able to take part in the walk itself.

The fundraiser will be held on June 8.

You may not have walked nude in public before but I should remind you that it is a perfectly legal activitity and that the local district council, Suissex Police and the charity itself are all aware of the event taking place and are happy for it to do so.

Remember however that there is absolutely no obligation to walk naked nor will any pressure to do do be exerted. I expect both naked and clothed walkers to take part. Even if you intend to walk nude bring some cover with you in case of colder or wetter than expected weather.

Further details and information of the walk are availble from me at [email protected] or phone 07798 861467.