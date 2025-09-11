David Sedaris to open 2026 UK Tour in Brighton

Kilimanjaro Live has announced that bestselling author and humourist David Sedaris will return to the UK in 2026, with his tour opening in Sussex.

An Evening with David Sedaris begins at Brighton’s Theatre Royal on Wednesday 1 July before travelling to cities across the country. The nine-date tour will run until 11 July, closing at the Beacon in Bristol, and includes stops in Birmingham, Cambridge, Edinburgh, Manchester, Poole, and two nights at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Brighton audiences will be the first to hear new and unpublished stories read by Sedaris himself, as well as having the opportunity to take part in a Q&A. As is tradition, the evening will finish with a book signing.

Sedaris is known internationally for his bestselling collections of essays and stories, including Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, and Calypso. His most recent book, Happy-Go-Lucky, went straight to number one in the United States, while his debut children’s title Pretty Ugly, with illustrations by Ian Falconer, was published in 2024.

Across his career he has written more than a dozen books, collaborated on stage plays with his sister Amy Sedaris, released several audio recordings, and contributed to both The New Yorker and BBC Radio 4’s Meet David Sedaris. His work has been translated into 32 languages, with more than 16 million copies in print worldwide.

Tickets for An Evening with David Sedaris are available now via myticket.co.uk.