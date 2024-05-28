Denton Community Challenge 2024 - 'Winning Together'

By Nicola StillContributor
Published 28th May 2024, 08:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Preparations are underway for the 12th Denton Community Challenge, which will be held on Saturday, June 8 at Avis Road Recreation Ground in Denton, Newhaven from 1pm to 5pm.

The children’s competition for the logo and name of the all-inclusive family fun day kicks off the event planning each year, followed by a number of fundraising activities such as pub quizzes.

As always, the event is well supported by local families and businesses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be all the usual fete attractions including a wide variety of stalls and a licenced bar, plus a BBQ kindly provided by the local 2nd Denton & South Heighton Scouts.

Scene from last year's event.Scene from last year's event.
Scene from last year's event.

Children can let off steam on the trampolines and bouncy castle, plus test their strength and stamina on the climbing wall.

There are some new ‘traditional’ attractions this year, including swing boats and a rifle range, while a programme of events in the arena will keep everyone entertained.

Sporting activities of all sorts will again be promoted on the day and children can have fun taking part in some or all of these sports challenges. The aim of the day is to provide a fun and inclusive day for families to enjoy and also to raise awareness of the many sporting groups in our locality. And when it’s time to calm down a bit they can have their face painted and enjoy an ice cream!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Teas, coffees and delicious cakes will be on sale in the hall, where you can also browse around the craft fair selling locally made arts, crafts and produce. The Grand Raffle will be drawn later in the afternoon and the ever-popular grand Tug of War finishes the day on a high!

Event flyer.Event flyer.
Event flyer.

Email [email protected] for more information on the event or check out our Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/DentonCommunitychallenge for all the latest news.

Denton Community Challenge is organised by a committee made up of Denton Church, the James Daniels Memorial Foundation and Denton School and is run by local volunteers.

Related topics:Newhaven