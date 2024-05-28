Denton Community Challenge 2024 - 'Winning Together'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Preparations are underway for the 12th Denton Community Challenge, which will be held on Saturday, June 8 at Avis Road Recreation Ground in Denton, Newhaven from 1pm to 5pm.

The children’s competition for the logo and name of the all-inclusive family fun day kicks off the event planning each year, followed by a number of fundraising activities such as pub quizzes.

As always, the event is well supported by local families and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be all the usual fete attractions including a wide variety of stalls and a licenced bar, plus a BBQ kindly provided by the local 2nd Denton & South Heighton Scouts.

Scene from last year's event.

Children can let off steam on the trampolines and bouncy castle, plus test their strength and stamina on the climbing wall.

There are some new ‘traditional’ attractions this year, including swing boats and a rifle range, while a programme of events in the arena will keep everyone entertained.

Sporting activities of all sorts will again be promoted on the day and children can have fun taking part in some or all of these sports challenges. The aim of the day is to provide a fun and inclusive day for families to enjoy and also to raise awareness of the many sporting groups in our locality. And when it’s time to calm down a bit they can have their face painted and enjoy an ice cream!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teas, coffees and delicious cakes will be on sale in the hall, where you can also browse around the craft fair selling locally made arts, crafts and produce. The Grand Raffle will be drawn later in the afternoon and the ever-popular grand Tug of War finishes the day on a high!

Event flyer.

Email [email protected] for more information on the event or check out our Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/DentonCommunitychallenge for all the latest news.