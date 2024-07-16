Discover Sussex's dolphins at the Hub

By Juliet Oxborrow
Contributor
Published 16th Jul 2024, 14:30 BST
Lewes Climate Hub hosts a Saturday of free craft activities and a talk by the Sussex Dolphin Project exploring Sussex's dolphin population and other marine mammals living off our shores

This Saturday, July 20, the final afternoon talk in Lewes Climate Hub's Our River, Our Sea! season will look at the dolphins living off our Sussex shores - and the work by the Sussex Dolphin Project to help their numbers flourish.

The Sussex Dolphin Project was launched in 2018 to identify individual dolphins/pods in Sussex waters and to better understand their behaviour, movement, prey species, and breeding sites.

Thea Taylor, Managing Director, and James Milton, Project Support Officer of the Sussex Dolphin Project, will be talking about their inspiring work to protect local dolphins and other marine mammals through research, awareness and education, with footage of local dolphin sightings plus games and activities.

Leaping dolphin. Photo credit: Rebecca Wright.Leaping dolphin. Photo credit: Rebecca Wright.
Leaping dolphin. Photo credit: Rebecca Wright.

From 11am at the Hub, the Sussex Dolphin Project team will also be leading on a free drop-in craft project at the Hub for all ages to create the three layers of marine life in our oceans.

Talk: The Sussex Dolphin Project, 1pm-2.30pm, Saturday, July 20, Lewes Climate Hub, 32 High Street, Lewes, FREE. Info at www.lewesclimatehub.org.

