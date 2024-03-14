Discover sustainability tips from the past at West Sussex museum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Patch it, fix it, reuse it and get the most out of it! This is how rural communities once lived to survive - there is lots we can learn from them today, to not only reduce waste but also save money and become more sustainable.

Visitors can discover how our ancestors found a use for everything, from leftover food and household waste to old clothes and woodland products.

Throughout the weekend there will be demonstrations and interactive activities that will appeal to all ages, including traditional soap making, thrifty printing workshops, the art of natural dyes and no-waste woodland management, as well as looking at the art of thrift in our Tudor Kitchen.

Historians Mark and Ruth Goodman will be in Bayleaf Farmstead to demonstrate and discuss how a Yeoman farming household may have repaired and reused their clothing 500 years ago.

Join the Museum Gardeners in the Victorian garden to find out gardening tips for sustainability and thrift 150 years ago.

For anyone with old tools at home that are no longer used, these can be donated to the Tools for Self Reliance stand where there will also be second hand tools available to purchase. Tools for Self Reliance is a charity that offers practical support to rural tradespeople in some of the poorest parts of the world. Providing the vocational skills and business training needed to help them earn a livelihood, and equipping them with the tools to get started.

Transition Chichester will also be at the Museum to provide information about current sustainability schemes and resources available in the local area.

Get Thrifty at the Weald & Downland Living Museum

Hannah Miller, Interpretation Manager at the Museum, said: “We are very excited to be bringing this special weekend back to highlight how extraordinarily resourceful our ancestors were and to show that we can learn from the past to be more thrifty in our own lives today. We are delighted to welcome Tools for Self Reliance and Transition Chichester here to help support the wonderful work both organisations do. As a Museum dedicated to telling the stories of the past and preserving historic trades and crafts, we’ve got lots taking place for people to explore and experience.”

The Weald & Downland Living Museum is home to over 50 historic buildings spanning over 600 years. Across the 40-acre site, the Museum tells the stories of those who lived and worked in rural South East England over 1000 years ago.