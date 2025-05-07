Dizzee Rascal announced as headline act for Fix Radio’s first-ever festival at South of England Showground

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fix Radio, the UK’s fastest-growing national broadcaster, has partnered with Wickes to take things to the next level this summer with FixFest in partnership with Wickes TradePro - the UK’s first-ever music festival made for the trade and construction industry.

Taking place at the South of England Showground on Saturday 30th August 2025, FixFest boasts an exciting lineup featuring Dizzee Rascal, Scouting for Girls, Toploader, The Cuban Brothers, Noasis, and more. With Fix Radio’s signature energy, the festival will bring thousands of tradespeople together for an unforgettable celebration of music, good vibes, and industry pride.

Speaking about the launch, Louis Timpany, CEO of Fix Radio, said: “We have such a dedicated audience and bringing them together for a festival feels like the natural next step. With Wickes as our lead partner, we’re making FixFest bigger and better for the trade industry, and we can’t wait to welcome thousands of tradespeople to this one-of-a-kind event.”

Alongside live performances from top artists, FixFest will feature a dedicated ‘Wellness Hub’, offering mental health resources and tailored support for tradespeople, ensuring those in the industry have access to the help they need.

The festival will also include an exclusive ‘Inspiration Zone’, tackling the industry’s skills gap with expert talks, mentorship sessions, and guidance for the next generation of tradespeople. Attendees can also check out a cutting-edge trade exhibition, showcasing the latest tools, materials, and industry innovations, making FixFest an unmissable event for both work and play.

Fix Radio has grown exponentially since obtaining its national licence in 2022, now reaching over 600,000 tradespeople every week. Known as the ‘Builders’ Station’, Fix Radio’s no-repeat music policy, site banter, and trade-focused content have made it a staple on job sites across the UK. With FixFest, Fix Radio is taking its community spirit to the next level, providing a space where tradespeople can let loose, connect, and be celebrated for the work they do every day.