Do you have smugglers on your family tree?

The society is very active, with quarterly magazines, monthly meetings and offers a warm and friendly welcome to members and visitors at our monthly meetings which cover all aspects of family and local history.

Join them on Thursday, April 4, for their AGM which will be followed by Kevin Newman’s talk on Sussex Smugglers and Smuggling. Kevin is a Sussex-born and dwelling author, tour guide, teacher, history consultant, journalist and historian.

In past centuries there was plenty of smuggling going on all along the Sussex coast, including Eastbourne! So if you have ancestors from these parts it is quite likely that they were involved either as smugglers or revenue men. Come and learn more at our next meeting.

The meeting is on Thursday, April 4, at Ocklynge School, Victoria Drive, Eastbourne BN20 8XN, entrance in Farlaine Rd. Doors open at 7pm with the short AGM starting at 7.30pm and Kevin's talk about 15 minutes later.