Do you have what it takes to take on the Battle Attack?

Battle Attack returns on Saturday February 4 2023... do you have what it takes to complete the muddy 5k obstacle course?

There will be 11 obstacles set up for you to conquer at Wylands Farm and your determination could help raise essential funds for St Michael’s Hospice.

Battle Attack is suitable for groups of friends, couples and colleagues.

Alternatively, you could join the new family wave.

The event is a great chance to enjoy a family day out you won’t forget!

The family wave offers a fantastic opportunity for you and your children (8+) to work as a team to complete the obstacle course. It’s also a great introduction to obstacle courses if the kids haven’t taken part in one before.

Tickets cost £25 per adult entry and £20 per child aged 8-16. The new family wave tickets start from £55 which includes one adult and two children and and range to £60 which includes two adults and two children.

